Accident Claims Five Lives In Sheikhupura
Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Five women including two children were killed as a passenger van overturned near Sialkot motorway in Sheikhupura on Monday morning.
According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred due to over speeding, a private news channel reported.
The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal assistance, they said.
Later the bodies were handed over to the bereaved families, the sources mentioned.