Accident claims five lives in Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Five women including two children were killed as a passenger van overturned near Sialkot motorway in Sheikhupura on Monday morning.

According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred due to over speeding, a private news channel reported.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal assistance, they said.

Later the bodies were handed over to the bereaved families, the sources mentioned.