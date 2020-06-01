UrduPoint.com
Accident Claims Five Lives In Sheikhupura

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:40 AM

Accident claims five lives in Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Five women including two children were killed as a passenger van overturned near Sialkot motorway in Sheikhupura on Monday morning.

According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred due to over speeding, a private news channel reported.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal assistance, they said.

Later the bodies were handed over to the bereaved families, the sources mentioned.

