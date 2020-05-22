UrduPoint.com
Accident Claims Four Lives In Rajanpur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 03:42 PM

Accident claims four lives in Rajanpur

At least four persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries as a truck loaded with coal turned over near Adda Charagh Shah in Rajanpur on Friday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :At least four persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries as a truck loaded with coal turned over near Adda Charagh Shah in Rajanpur on Friday morning.

According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred due to negligence of the truck driver, a private news channel reported.

Bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal assistance, they said.

After postmortem the bodies were handed over to the bereaved families while police had registered an FIR against the truck driver, they mentioned.

