Accident Claims Life In Pishin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :A man died in a collision between a truck and car near Yaro area of Pishin district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the two vehicles collided with each other due to over speeding on National Highway near Yaro area.

As a result, a man died on the spot and the body was shifted to nearby hospital for medico legal formalities.

The identity of the victim could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force has registered a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

