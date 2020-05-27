UrduPoint.com
Accident Claims Life Of Minor, Injures Two In Tando Allah Yar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 11:20 AM

Accident claims life of minor, injures two in Tando Allah Yar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :A six year old child was killed while his father and sister sustained serious injuries as a truck hit a motorcycle near Peer Kathi in Tando Allah Yar on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred as the speedy truck hit the motorcycle, a private news channel reported.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal assistance, they said.

Local police had arrested the truck driver and registered an FIR against him, a police official told.

