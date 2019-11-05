UrduPoint.com
Accident Claims Minor In Sialkot

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 11:00 AM

Accident claims minor in Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :A girl was killed while two other sustained injuries as a passenger bus hit a rickshaw near Kotli Behram Kashmir road in Sialkot on Tuseday morning.

Rescue sources said the unfortunate incident occurred due to haste of rickshaw driver, a girl died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The children were heading to school in rickshaw which was collided with a bus coming from the other side while taking a speedy turn, the sources further stated.

The body of the deceased was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem whereas the injured were being treated in the hospital, they stated.

