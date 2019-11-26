UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accident Claims Nine Lives, Leaves 29 Injured In Hub

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 02:11 PM

Accident claims nine lives, leaves 29 injured in Hub

At least nine security personnel were killed while 29 others sustained critical injuries as a passenger coach plunged into a ditch near Bozi top in Hub on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :At least nine security personnel were killed while 29 others sustained critical injuries as a passenger coach plunged into a ditch near Bozi top in Hub on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials, the unfortunate incident occurred due to the negligence of the driver as he could not control the speedy-vehicle while taking a sharp turn.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital immediately after the incident, the bodies of the deceased were sent to their hometown after postmortem, a private news channel reported.

The security personnel were also traveling in the unfortunate coach, Assistant Commissioner of Bela district further informed.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Bela Hub Top Coach

Recent Stories

China's central bank skips reverse repos on Tuesda ..

4 minutes ago

District Admin Mardan initiates action against sal ..

4 minutes ago

DC directs utilize of resources for improvement of ..

5 minutes ago

Georgian Police Acted Efficiently During Dispersal ..

5 minutes ago

Strategy afoot to construct gas storage facilities ..

38 minutes ago

Best healthcare facilities available to patients i ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.