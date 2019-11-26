Accident Claims Nine Lives, Leaves 29 Injured In Hub
Tue 26th November 2019 | 02:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :At least nine security personnel were killed while 29 others sustained critical injuries as a passenger coach plunged into a ditch near Bozi top in Hub on Tuesday.
According to rescue officials, the unfortunate incident occurred due to the negligence of the driver as he could not control the speedy-vehicle while taking a sharp turn.
The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital immediately after the incident, the bodies of the deceased were sent to their hometown after postmortem, a private news channel reported.
The security personnel were also traveling in the unfortunate coach, Assistant Commissioner of Bela district further informed.