Accident claims one life

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :A 22- year-old youth was killed while a five-year-old child sustained injuries after a collision between a bike and oil tanker, rescuer said.

The deceased identified as Khalil Ahmad, son of Allah Ditta and wounded Muhammad Asghar, son of Ghulam Qadir, resident of Chowk Qureshi.

The dead body was dispatched to the home upon the family's insistence while the injured was shifted to Indus hospital for emergency treatment.