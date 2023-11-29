Open Menu

Accident Claims One Life

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Accident claims one life

A young man was killed while two others sustained injuries after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck near Nazar Wali Hatti in Ali Pur on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) A young man was killed while two others sustained injuries after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck near Nazar Wali Hatti in Ali Pur on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that the deceased who had died on the spot was identified as Muhammad Asif s/o Mureed Ahmad (30) while those injured including Dilawar (27) and Muhammad Abid (23) were shifted to THQ hospital Ali Pur for further treatment after first aid.

The body of the deceased was handed over to relatives in the presence of police, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Young Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

IHC warns of FIR against PM if missing Baloch stud ..

IHC warns of FIR against PM if missing Baloch students not recovered

32 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan Division acknowledges dedicate ..

Commissioner Mardan Division acknowledges dedicated public service of officers

29 minutes ago
 Ashrafi urges UN tribunal to probe Israeli aggress ..

Ashrafi urges UN tribunal to probe Israeli aggression in Gaza

31 minutes ago
 Speech contest held to educate people about sign ..

Speech contest held to educate people about significance of vote

32 minutes ago
 Departure time of Narowal Passenger train changed

Departure time of Narowal Passenger train changed

32 minutes ago
 Three Vehari hospitals get ISO-9001 certification

Three Vehari hospitals get ISO-9001 certification

32 minutes ago
Seasonal discharge of Mangla Dam water continues w ..

Seasonal discharge of Mangla Dam water continues without any pause

32 minutes ago
 COP28 president denies using climate talks to push ..

COP28 president denies using climate talks to push oil deals

32 minutes ago
 Mushahid acclaims Indonesian President Soekarno as ..

Mushahid acclaims Indonesian President Soekarno as Pakistan's great friend, ‘T ..

38 minutes ago
 Gilani for revolutionary steps to addressing terro ..

Gilani for revolutionary steps to addressing terrorism, poverty, inflation issue ..

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan PM, Kuwaiti First Deputy PM reaffirm to s ..

Pakistan PM, Kuwaiti First Deputy PM reaffirm to strengthen fraternal ties

38 minutes ago
 WASA to equip all sections with IT facility

WASA to equip all sections with IT facility

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan