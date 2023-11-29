Accident claims one life

A young man was killed while two others sustained injuries after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck near Nazar Wali Hatti in Ali Pur on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) A young man was killed while two others sustained injuries after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck near Nazar Wali Hatti in Ali Pur on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that the deceased who had died on the spot was identified as Muhammad Asif s/o Mureed Ahmad (30) while those injured including Dilawar (27) and Muhammad Abid (23) were shifted to THQ hospital Ali Pur for further treatment after first aid.

The body of the deceased was handed over to relatives in the presence of police, the spokesman said.