Accident claims one life in Chichawatni

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :A man lost his life while his wife sustained injuries in collision of two motorcycles in the suburb of Chichawatni on Sunday.

According to rescue officials the husband died on the spot while his wife sustained serious injuries, adding the ill-fatted incident occurred due to the negligence of both motorcycle riders.

They said body and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital where the body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

The injured was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (I.C.U) of the hospital, they stated.