Accident claims one life, leaves five injured in Pindi Bhattian

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :One was killed while five other sustained injuries as a speedy rickshaw hit a car coming from opposite side near Lahore road in Pindi Bhaittian on Monday.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred due to the negligence of rickshaw driver, a private news channel reported.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities, they stated.

Police had registered an First Information Report F.I.R against the rickshaw driver and taken the vehicle into custody, a police official informed.