Accident claims one life, leaves several injured in Wazirabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :A youth was killed while several others sustained serious injuries as a truck hit the van of carrying wedding participants near Ghakkar in Wazirabad on Friday.

According to rescue officials, the ill- fatted incident occurred due to the negligence of van driver, adding, the body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital formedico-legal process, a private news channel reported.

The body was handed over to the deceased's family after an autopsy, the driver was arrested and the First Information Report was lodged against the driver, a police official informed.