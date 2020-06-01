Accident claims six lives in Khanewal

At least six people including driver were killed while several others sustained serious injuries as a passenger bus turned over near the area of Kabirwala in Khanewal on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :At least six people including driver were killed while several others sustained serious injuries as a passenger bus turned over near the area of Kabirwala in Khanewal on Monday.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred due to over speeding, rescue officials took out the bodies and injured from over turned vehicle with the help of locals,a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate medical assistance, later the bodies were handed over to the bereaved families after postmortem, they stated.