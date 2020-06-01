UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accident Claims Six Lives In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:24 PM

Accident claims six lives in Khanewal

At least six people including driver were killed while several others sustained serious injuries as a passenger bus turned over near the area of Kabirwala in Khanewal on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :At least six people including driver were killed while several others sustained serious injuries as a passenger bus turned over near the area of Kabirwala in Khanewal on Monday.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred due to over speeding, rescue officials took out the bodies and injured from over turned vehicle with the help of locals,a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate medical assistance, later the bodies were handed over to the bereaved families after postmortem, they stated.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Vehicle Khanewal Kabirwala From

Recent Stories

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm discusse ..

11 minutes ago

Iraq's PMF Militias Detain 2 Senior IS Leaders in ..

3 minutes ago

Child right activists demand not to open schools u ..

3 minutes ago

Water inflow in major rivers jumps to 271,700 cuse ..

2 minutes ago

Man commits suicide after giving poisonous syrup t ..

2 minutes ago

Philippine capital reopens despite jump in virus c ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.