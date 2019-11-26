UrduPoint.com
Accident Claims Ten Lives, Leaves Several Injured In D.I.K

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:30 AM

Accident claims ten lives, leaves several injured in D.I.K

Ten people including a minor girl were killed while several other sustained serious injuries as a passenger bus collided with a truck in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Ten people including a minor girl were killed while several other sustained serious injuries as a passenger bus collided with a truck in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials the ill-fatted incident occurred as bus driver could not control the vehicle due to over speed, the bodies and injured were shifted to a near by hospital, a private tv channel reported.

The bodies were handed over to the families after postmortem. Police had taken the vehicles into custody and initiated investigation.

