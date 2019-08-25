Accident claims three life in Shikarpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Around three person were killed in a road accident including a woman, as a collision occurred between a passenger bus and a goods truck near Khanpur Indus Highway in the limits of Shikarpur police station on Sunday morning.

According to the rescue, the incident took place as a passenger bus was hit by a parked truck while going from Karachi to Punjab.

The official further told that injured and bodies were immediately shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanpur with the help of locals, where four of the injured were in critical condition.

The bodies were handed over to deceased after conducting the postmortem.