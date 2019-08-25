UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accident Claims Three Life In Shikarpur

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 12:40 PM

Accident claims three life in Shikarpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Around three person were killed in a road accident including a woman, as a collision occurred between a passenger bus and a goods truck near Khanpur Indus Highway in the limits of Shikarpur police station on Sunday morning.

According to the rescue, the incident took place as a passenger bus was hit by a parked truck while going from Karachi to Punjab.

The official further told that injured and bodies were immediately shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanpur with the help of locals, where four of the injured were in critical condition.

The bodies were handed over to deceased after conducting the postmortem.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Punjab Police Station Road Accident Shikarpur Khanpur Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

EU announces record €550 mn contribution to save ..

12 hours ago

Russia's Soyuz-14 to Make 2nd Attempt to Dock at I ..

12 hours ago

Custom Collectorate seizes Indian goods, vehicles ..

13 hours ago

Election Commission of Pakistan members appointed ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.