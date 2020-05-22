UrduPoint.com
Accident Claims Three Lives In Attock

Fri 22nd May 2020

Three persons including two women were killed as a dumper collided with a van near Sanjwal road in Attock on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Three persons including two women were killed as a dumper collided with a van near Sanjwal road in Attock on Friday.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred due to the negligence of both drivers as they were over speeding, a private news channel reported.

The bodies were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem,they said.

Later, the bodies were handed over to the bereaved family, while local police had arrested the accused drivers and registered an FIR against them, a police official informed.

