Accident Claims Three Lives In Charsadda
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :A mother and her two children were killed as a car plunged into a ravine near Charsadda on Friday morning.
According to rescue officials the incident occurred due to over speeding, a private news channel reported.
The dead bodies were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem, the rescue officials said.
The driver was arrested and a case had been registered against him, the official said.