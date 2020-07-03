UrduPoint.com
Accident Claims Three Lives In Charsadda

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:20 AM

Accident claims three lives in Charsadda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :A mother and her two children were killed as a car plunged into a ravine near Charsadda on Friday morning.

According to rescue officials the incident occurred due to over speeding, a private news channel reported.

The dead bodies were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem, the rescue officials said.

The driver was arrested and a case had been registered against him, the official said.

More Stories From Pakistan

