Accident claims three lives, injures three in Ghotki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Three people were killed while three women including a seven year old girl sustained serious injuries as a speedy car hit a passenger coach near M9 motorway road in Ghotki,Thursday.

According to rescue sources, the ill-fatted incident occurred due to negligence of the car driver,a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a near by hospital for postmortem and medical assistance,the sources said.

Police had registered FIR against the car driver and confiscated the vehicles, a police official informed.