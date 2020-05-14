UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accident Claims Three Lives, Injures Three In Ghotki

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Accident claims three lives, injures three in Ghotki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Three people were killed while three women including a seven year old girl sustained serious injuries as a speedy car hit a passenger coach near M9 motorway road in Ghotki,Thursday.

According to rescue sources, the ill-fatted incident occurred due to negligence of the car driver,a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a near by hospital for postmortem and medical assistance,the sources said.

Police had registered FIR against the car driver and confiscated the vehicles, a police official informed.

Related Topics

Injured Police Motorway Driver Vehicles Road Car Ghotki Women FIR Coach

Recent Stories

Federal govt signs agreement of worth Rs 442b with ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 775 deaths after 35, 793 cases of ..

13 minutes ago

FDI registers upward trend in Pakistan owing to ne ..

21 minutes ago

Typhoon forces risky evacuations in virus-hit Phil ..

21 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 May 2020

1 hour ago

Virus crisis adds to woes of Africa's oil producer ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.