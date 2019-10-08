Accident claims three lives, leaves 13 injured in Islamabad

At least three people were killed while 13 sustained injuries as a passenger van collided with a bus near Mehran Highway in Nawabshah on Tuesday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :At least three people were killed while 13 sustained injuries as a passenger van collided with a bus near Mehran Highway in Nawabshah on Tuesday morning.

According to rescue sources the vehicles collided due to rash driving and over speeding.

The rescue team arrived on time to shift bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

A police official stated that First Investigation Report (F.I.R) had been filed against the drivers, vehicles were taken into custody.