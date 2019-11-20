UrduPoint.com
Accident Claims Three Lives Near Tandlianwala

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:00 AM

Accident claims three lives near Tandlianwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Three persons including two women were killed and five others sustained serious injuries when a Sahiwal bound passenger van collided with a tree at Adda Kalahari Tandlianwala, a town in Punjab on early Wednesday morning.

Rescue officials said, the accident took place because of over-speeding, adding, condition of five passengers is stated to be critical, a private news channel reported.

They said police and rescue teams reached at the spot immediately after they were informed.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted injured and bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Tandlianwala.

