Accident claims three lives,leaves 14 injured in Sahiwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Three people were killed while 14 others sustained critical injuries as a passenger bus was overturned near the Ravi Toll Plaza in Sahiwal on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred due to negligence of the bus driver as he could not control the vehicle while taking a sharp turn, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital for the postmortem and medical assistance, they stated.

First Information Report(F.I.R) had been registered against the bus driver while the vehicle was taken in police custody, the police sources informed.