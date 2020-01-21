UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accident Claims Three Lives,leaves 14 Injured In Sahiwal

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:08 PM

Accident claims three lives,leaves 14 injured in Sahiwal

Three people were killed while 14 others sustained critical injuries as a passenger bus was overturned near the Ravi Toll Plaza in Sahiwal on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Three people were killed while 14 others sustained critical injuries as a passenger bus was overturned near the Ravi Toll Plaza in Sahiwal on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred due to negligence of the bus driver as he could not control the vehicle while taking a sharp turn, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital for the postmortem and medical assistance, they stated.

First Information Report(F.I.R) had been registered against the bus driver while the vehicle was taken in police custody, the police sources informed.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicle Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 2 (55%) Pakistanis opine that smoking is ..

4 minutes ago

Convening A Workshop on Family Bank Experience in ..

4 minutes ago

Air Marshal Arshad Malik’s  appeal for his job ..

10 minutes ago

China's former Interpol chief sentenced to 13 year ..

22 seconds ago

Philippines probing possible case of Chinese virus ..

23 seconds ago

Thai Supreme Court Rules Opposition Party Not Guil ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.