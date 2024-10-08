Open Menu

Accident Claims Two Lives

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Accident claims two lives

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Two youths were killed in a road accident here in the jurisdiction of Phularwan police station on Tuesday.

According to police,one Adil (28) and Hamza were travelling somewhere on motorcycle when a speeding car hit the two-wheelers.Consequently,both died on the spot.

Police concerned reached the spot,shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Car Died Road Accident

Recent Stories

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

13 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

13 hours ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

13 hours ago
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

13 hours ago
 KMC to extend all possible support for constructio ..

KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..

13 hours ago
 Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral ..

Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters

13 hours ago
 Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign i ..

Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP

13 hours ago
 Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire ..

Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..

13 hours ago
 AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid ..

AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan