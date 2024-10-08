Accident claims two lives

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Two youths were killed in a road accident here in the jurisdiction of Phularwan police station on Tuesday.

According to police,one Adil (28) and Hamza were travelling somewhere on motorcycle when a speeding car hit the two-wheelers.Consequently,both died on the spot.

Police concerned reached the spot,shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities.