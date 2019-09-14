UrduPoint.com
Accident Claims Two Lives In Daska

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 01:08 PM

Accident claims two lives in Daska

At least two were drowned in a canal as dumper fell into a canal near Jamke Cheema bridge in Daska on Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :At least two were drowned in a canal as dumper fell into a canal near Jamke Cheema bridge in Daska on Saturday morning.

According to a rescue official the dumper driver could not control over the speedy vehicle which plunged into the ravine after smashing the fence of the bridge.

The official further mentioned that rescue operation was underway to recover bodies.

