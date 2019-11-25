UrduPoint.com
Accident Claims Two Lives In Ghotki

Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:48 AM

Accident claims two lives in Ghotki

At least two persons were killed as a van collided with road divider at M5 Motorway near the area of Murid Shaikh in Ghotki on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :At least two persons were killed as a van collided with road divider at M5 Motorway near the area of Murid Shaikh in Ghotki on Monday.

Rescue sources stated the unfortunate incident occurred due to over speed.The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Traffic police had registered a First Information Report against the driver and taken the vehicle in custody, a police official informed.

