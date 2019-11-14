Accident claims two lives, injures 15 in Faisalabad

At least two people were killed while 15 other sustained critical injuries as a truck collided with a passenger van near Aminpur Bungalow interchange in Faisalabad on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :At least two people were killed while 15 other sustained critical injuries as a truck collided with a passenger van near Aminpur Bungalow interchange in Faisalabad on Thursday.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred due to over speed and negligence of van driver, the victims were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after an autopsy while injured were being treated in the hospital, the sources further stated.

Police had registered First Information Report(F.I.R) against the van driver, a police official informed.