Accident claims two lives, injures another in Shahkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Two persons died on the spot while another sustained injuries as two motorbikes collided on Jhumru road near Shahkot, Monday.

According to rescue sources rash driving and overspeeding caused the tragic incident, a private news channel reported.

The deceased were identified as 25 years old Zeeshan and 24 years old Jaffar.

The bodies were shifted to nearby hospital for medico-legal process.

The injured was shifted to hospital for medical aid and treatment .