Accident Claims Two Lives, Injures Several Others In Bahawalpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 03:37 PM
Two persons were killed while 12 other sustained serious injuries as a passenger bus overturned near Hasilpur in Bahawalpur on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while 12 other sustained serious injuries as a passenger bus overturned near Hasilpur in Bahawalpur on Tuesday.
According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred due to over speeding and negligence of the driver, a private channel reported.
The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process.
Police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the driver.