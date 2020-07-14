Accident claims two lives, injures several others in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while 12 other sustained serious injuries as a passenger bus overturned near Hasilpur in Bahawalpur on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred due to over speeding and negligence of the driver, a private channel reported.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process.

Police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the driver.