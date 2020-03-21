UrduPoint.com
Accident Claims Two Minors,injures Woman In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:06 PM

Accident claims two minors,injures woman in Multan

Two minors were killed while a woman sustained serious injuries as a car hit a pedestrian family near Gulgasht Colony in Multan on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Two minors were killed while a woman sustained serious injuries as a car hit a pedestrian family near Gulgasht Colony in Multan on Saturday.

According to rescue sources the negligence of the car driver caused the tragic incident as the unfortunate family was waiting for the public transport when the car hit them, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process,while the area police had arrested the culprit, they stated.

Police had registered an F.I.R against the driver who belonged to local political family and was found drunk during a medical checkup, they further informed.

