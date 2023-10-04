Accident & Emergency Dept in Civil Hospital Quetta launched

Chairperson Executive Council (CEC), Principal Bolan Medical College (BMC) Bolan Professor Dr. Raz Muhammad Kakar along with MS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Ishaq Panizi inaugurated Accident and Emergency Department in Civil Hospital Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Chairperson Executive Council (CEC), Principal Bolan Medical College (BMC) Bolan Professor Dr. Raz Muhammad Kakar along with MS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Ishaq Panizi inaugurated Accident and Emergency Department in Civil Hospital Quetta.

Dr. Ishaq Panizi of MS Civil Hospital Quetta said that in the first phase post graduate students of medicine and surgery department, medical officers and house officers started working in accident and emergency department.

Professor Dr. Raz Muhammad Kakar and MS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Ishaq Panizi were briefed by Director Accident and Emergency Department Dr. Hafeezur Rahman about the department. Principal Bolan Medical College Professor Dr. Raz Muhammad Kakar met the PGs who performed surgery and medicine in Accident and Emergency Department.

Dr. Raz Muhammad Kakar said that soon post graduate students of other departments, medical officers would start working in Emergency Services, Accident and Emergency Department.

In starting the Accident and Emergency Department, Director Accident and Emergency Department Dr. Hafeezur Rahman, Head of Departments Medicine, Surgery, Young Doctors Association and paramedical staff played an important role, he said.

He said that the doctors working in the Accident and Emergency Department would perform their duties according to the duty roster saying that Post graduate students working in Accident and Emergency Department, Medical Officers could service their duties under rotation.

In the accident and emergency department, patients will get first aid, burn dressing, laboratory tests, X-ray and ECG facilities, he said that with the start of emergency services in Civil Hospital Quetta, immediate health facilities would be available to the patients.