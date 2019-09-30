UrduPoint.com
Accident Injures Four Motorbike Riders In Danga

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 01:11 PM

Accident injures four motorbike riders in Danga

At least four people sustained serious injuries as two motorcycles collided near Lala Musa road in Danga on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :At least four people sustained serious injuries as two motorcycles collided near Lala Musa road in Danga on Monday.

A police official stated the young motorcyclists were in a great rush, over speeding caused the unfortunate incident, adding the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for the medical treatment.

The official further informed an F.I.R has been filed against the young riders, most of the time teenagers were the victims of reported motorcycle accidents, he added.

Parents should not allow children riding bikes or driving vehicles till they qualify for a driving license by the authorities, he advised.

