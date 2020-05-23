Accident injures two in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Two persons sustained critical injuries as a motorcycle was hit by a speedy car near Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi on Saturday afternoon.

According to rescue sources, the unfortunate incident occurred as the car driver could not slow down the vehicle due to over speeding, a private news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital Rawalpindi for medical assistance.

Local police had registered an FIR against the car driver, who escaped from the scene, a police official informed.