Accident Killed Two In Multan
Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :At least two people were killed and two other sustained injuries when a car and a tractor trolley collided near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed at Multan Mian Wali road on Friday afternoon.
According to details, rescue 1122 said , the tragic accident took place on Mian Wali road due to over speeding.
Rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the deceased and injured people to nearby hospital.