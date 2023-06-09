Accident killed two in Multan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :At least two people were killed and two other sustained injuries when a car and a tractor trolley collided near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed at Multan Mian Wali road on Friday afternoon.

According to details, rescue 1122 said , the tragic accident took place on Mian Wali road due to over speeding.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the deceased and injured people to nearby hospital.