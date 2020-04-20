Accident kills 2 in Chaman

A motorcycle-car collision claims two lives near Mazai Adda, Chaman on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :A motorcycle-car collision claims two lives near Mazai Adda, Chaman on Monday.

According to rescue and police officials the incident occurred due to over speeding, a private news channel reported.

The bodies were shifted to a near by hospital, rescue officials said.

Police registered a First Information Report against the car driver, a police official informed.