Accident Kills 2 In Chaman
Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:39 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :A motorcycle-car collision claims two lives near Mazai Adda, Chaman on Monday.
According to rescue and police officials the incident occurred due to over speeding, a private news channel reported.
The bodies were shifted to a near by hospital, rescue officials said.
Police registered a First Information Report against the car driver, a police official informed.