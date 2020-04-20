UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accident Kills 2 In Chaman

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:39 AM

Accident kills 2 in Chaman

A motorcycle-car collision claims two lives near Mazai Adda, Chaman on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :A motorcycle-car collision claims two lives near Mazai Adda, Chaman on Monday.

According to rescue and police officials the incident occurred due to over speeding, a private news channel reported.

The bodies were shifted to a near by hospital, rescue officials said.

Police registered a First Information Report against the car driver, a police official informed.

Related Topics

Police Driver Car Chaman

Recent Stories

6.4 magnitude quake strikes off Japan coast

14 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 62 COVID-19 recoveries

14 minutes ago

7% Pakistanis report either knowing someone who at ..

18 minutes ago

G20 health ministers coordinate efforts to combat ..

29 minutes ago

UK Diaspora launches 'Justice for Kashmir' Campaig ..

32 minutes ago

OIC Holdsan Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.