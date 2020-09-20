Accident kills five near Gojra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Five persons including a woman and a child of same family were killed in a collision between a car and troller on Motorway M-4 near Gojra Interchange on Sunday.

According to the detail, the incident took place when the speeding car of the ill-fated of same family hailing from Layya on board the car collided with a troller on their return from Lahore to see off their relative at the airport.

Rescue sources told that five persons; Muhammad Essa, Muhammad Yaqub, Irfan, Imran and Zainub were died on the spot whose dead bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Gojra while the child Muhammad Ali later succumbed to his injuries at Allied Hospital.