Accident Kills One In Attock

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :A person was killed while other sustained serious injuries as their vehicle plunged into a ditch in Attock on Saturday morning.

According to a rescue official, over speeding was the main reason of the incident, the driver lost control while taking a sharp turn and the car plunged into a ditch near Hazara Interchange.

The incident claimed a life on the spot while left the other injured, the sources said.

The body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

