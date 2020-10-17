Accident kills one in Attock

A person was killed while other sustained serious injuries as their vehicle plunged into a ditch in Attock on Saturday mornin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :A person was killed while other sustained serious injuries as their vehicle plunged into a ditch in Attock on Saturday morning.

According to a rescue official, over speeding was the main reason of the incident, the driver lost control while taking a sharp turn and the car plunged into a ditch near Hazara Interchange.

The incident claimed a life on the spot while left the other injured, the sources said.

The body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.