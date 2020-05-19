Accident Kills One, Injures One In Kasur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:53 PM
One was killed while one sustained injuries as a motorcycle was hit by a car near Bhalo Stop at Ferozpur Road in Kasur on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :One was killed while one sustained injuries as a motorcycle was hit by a car near Bhalo Stop at Ferozpur Road in Kasur on Tuesday.
According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred due to the negligence of motorcycle rider, a private news channel reported.
The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal assistance,moreover the body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem, they further added.