Accident Kills One, Injures One In Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:53 PM

Accident kills one, injures one in Kasur

One was killed while one sustained injuries as a motorcycle was hit by a car near Bhalo Stop at Ferozpur Road in Kasur on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :One was killed while one sustained injuries as a motorcycle was hit by a car near Bhalo Stop at Ferozpur Road in Kasur on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred due to the negligence of motorcycle rider, a private news channel reported.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal assistance,moreover the body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem, they further added.

