Accident kills one, injures two in BWP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :One minor girl was killed while her father and brother sustained injuries as a tractor trolly hit a motorcycle near Ahmedpur Sharqia in Bahawalpur, Friday.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred due to the negligence of the tractor trolly driver, a private news channel reported.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem and medical assistance,they said.

Police had arrested the driver and registered an F.I.R against him, a police official informed.