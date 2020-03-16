Accident kills one, injures two in Okara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :One woman was killed while two other sustained injuries as a trailer hit a motor cycle near the area of Bonga Sahiba in Okara on Monday.

According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred due to the negligence of biker as he got hit while overtaking the trailer in speed, a private news channel reported.

The body was handed over to the relatives after the postmortem, while the injured were admitted into a nearby hospital for further medical assistance, they stated.