Accident Kills One, Injures Two In Okara
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :One woman was killed while two other sustained injuries as a trailer hit a motor cycle near the area of Bonga Sahiba in Okara on Monday.
According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred due to the negligence of biker as he got hit while overtaking the trailer in speed, a private news channel reported.
The body was handed over to the relatives after the postmortem, while the injured were admitted into a nearby hospital for further medical assistance, they stated.