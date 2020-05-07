UrduPoint.com
Accident Kills One, Leaves Five Injured In Okara

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:50 AM

Accident kills one, leaves five injured in Okara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :One was killed while five other sustained injuries as a van collided with a mini truck near Adda Kassanwala on G.T road in Okara,Thursday.

According to rescue sources the incident occurred due to the negligence of drivers, a private news channel reported.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem and medical assistance,they stated.

They further informed the local police had registered an First Information Report (F.I.R) against the drivers.

