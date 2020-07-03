UrduPoint.com
Accident Kills Seven, Injures Many Near Murree

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:20 AM

Accident kills seven, injures many near Murree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Seven persons were killed while other 10 sustained injuries as a Jeep plunged into a deep ditch near Murree on Friday morning.

According to rescue sources the tragic incident occurred due to the negligence of driver as he could not control the vehicle while taking a sharp turn, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process, they stated.

Local police had registered a first information report against the jeep driver, they informed.

