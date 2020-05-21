UrduPoint.com
Accident Kills Three, Injures Several In Pattan

Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:31 PM

Accident kills three, injures several in Pattan

At least three people were killed and several injured as a van plunged into a ditch near Lower Kohistan in Pattan on Thursday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :At least three people were killed and several injured as a van plunged into a ditch near Lower Kohistan in Pattan on Thursday morning.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident was caused due to the over speeding as driver could not control the vehicle while taking a sharp turn.

The bodies and injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal assistance,they stated.

Later the bodies were handed over to bereaved families,while the local police had registered FIR against the driver and had taken the vehicle into custody, a police official informed.

