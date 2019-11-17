UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accident Kills Woman, Minor In Malakand

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 11:40 AM

Accident kills woman, minor in Malakand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Two were killed including a woman and a minor while three other sustained injuries as a passenger van plunged into a ditch near the area of Lower Dir in Malakand during wee hours of Sunday.

The rescue sources said the incident happened due to foggy weather in the area, the driver could not see the ditch ahead however he was driving bit fast too, a private news channel reported.

The deceased and the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process, the sources stated.

Police had released the van driver after the initial investigation and fulfilling the legal formalities, a police official mentioned.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Police Driver Van Dir Malakand Women Sunday National University

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

12 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

13 hours ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

13 hours ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.