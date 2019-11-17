Accident kills woman, minor in Malakand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Two were killed including a woman and a minor while three other sustained injuries as a passenger van plunged into a ditch near the area of Lower Dir in Malakand during wee hours of Sunday.

The rescue sources said the incident happened due to foggy weather in the area, the driver could not see the ditch ahead however he was driving bit fast too, a private news channel reported.

The deceased and the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process, the sources stated.

Police had released the van driver after the initial investigation and fulfilling the legal formalities, a police official mentioned.