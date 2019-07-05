Accidental Chairman PPP learned definition of democracy from his father: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, while responding to PPP Chairman's media talk Friday said that accidental Chairman should learn definition of democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, while responding to PPP Chairman's media talk Friday said that accidental Chairman should learn definition of democracy

According to the press release issued by party's Central Media Department, the Federal Minister said that Bilawal had never seen true democracy nor he had an iota of knowledge about dictatorship.

"The accidental Chairman is in oblivion about his party's checkered history of striking deals with dictators", he said adding that time had come to teach the father and son that politics of "Ghari Khuda Baksh" had gone and the country and its people had welcomed true democracy.

He added that the definition of democracy had been changed. "Empowering masses and transparent accountability across the board is the new testament of democracy", he remarked.

Furthermore, he said that democracy would no more safeguard corrupt, money launderers and fake account holders but would pave the way for progress and would bring the elements, hollowed country's foundations to the justice .

"The government with support of nation is committed to implement rule of law in the country and I must clarify again that neither accidental Chairman's father will get NRO nor his alliance with the Panama Queen will help him in any way", the minister said.