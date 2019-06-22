Accidental Chairman PPP should stop leveling allegations; focus on Sindh: Aliya

Parliamentary Secretary for Textile Aliya Hamza Malik Saturday said that accidental Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should stop leveling allegations and focus on the betterment of Sindh province

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House along with MNA Nusrat Wahid and others, she said that PPP government should work to prevent the spread of HIV disease in the province.

Aliya Hamza said President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Zardari was talking about reconciliation while Bilawal Bhutto was staging puppet shows in Sindh.

On the occasion, Nusrat Wahid said that in the past during the tenure of government of PPP, it had failed to arrest the murderers of great leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a grassroots party and working hard for the betterment of downtrodden segments of society under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Nusrat Wahid said that PPP should leave the 'Save the Father Movement' and concentrate on uplift of the poor people of Sindh who had been forced to drink brackish water.