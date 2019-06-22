UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accidental Chairman PPP Should Stop Leveling Allegations; Focus On Sindh: Aliya

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 06:20 PM

Accidental Chairman PPP should stop leveling allegations; focus on Sindh: Aliya

Parliamentary Secretary for Textile Aliya Hamza Malik Saturday said that accidental Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should stop leveling allegations and focus on the betterment of Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Textile Aliya Hamza Malik Saturday said that accidental Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should stop leveling allegations and focus on the betterment of Sindh province.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House along with MNA Nusrat Wahid and others, she said that PPP government should work to prevent the spread of HIV disease in the province.

Aliya Hamza said President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Zardari was talking about reconciliation while Bilawal Bhutto was staging puppet shows in Sindh.

On the occasion, Nusrat Wahid said that in the past during the tenure of government of PPP, it had failed to arrest the murderers of great leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a grassroots party and working hard for the betterment of downtrodden segments of society under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Nusrat Wahid said that PPP should leave the 'Save the Father Movement' and concentrate on uplift of the poor people of Sindh who had been forced to drink brackish water.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Poor Water Parliament Pakistan Peoples Party Textile Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

National Assembly adopts resolution to send delega ..

1 minute ago

Govt wants to promote sports at district level: Ma ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister must contact with political parties ..

1 minute ago

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq placed under house arrest in S ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan distributes Zameen Seha ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation's C ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.