Accidental Chairman PPP to answer for arresting of MNA: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services on Monday said "Accidental Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will answer the brutal action against elected Member of National Assembly (MNA) Alamgir Khan in Karachi."

" Talking to media persons outside Parliament House, the minister said that Bilawal was very much emotional on arrest of his father and aunt but his government in Karachi arrested MNA for demanding water for the people.

He said that PPP was using police for its own political gains.

MNA Alamgir Khan said that during press talk he was arrested by police for raising voice against sewerage issue in Karachi.

He said that he had given protest call and in presence of media.

He announced that he would again organize a protest demonstration in front of Chief Minister House in Karachi.