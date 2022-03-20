Accidental short circuit fire controlled at Sialkot Garrison: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :An accidental fire erupted in an ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison due to short circuiting on Sunday was controlled timely after effective response that helped ensure no life and property damage.

"Due to effective and timely response, the damages were immediately contained and fire has been extinguished. No damage to property or loss of life", said a news release issued by The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).