Accidentally Fired Bullet Kills Child In Charsadda

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 02:26 PM

Accidentally fired bullet kills child in Charsadda

In a tragic incident at Sabzi Mandi in Prang area of Charsadda district on Friday, a child was killed when a pistol he was playing with, went off accidently at his father's shop

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :In a tragic incident at Sabzi Mandi in Prang area of Charsadda district on Friday, a child was killed when a pistol he was playing with, went off accidently at his father's shop.

Local police said the child was waiting for his school van at his father's vegetable shop when he picked up a loaded pistol and started playing with it. The pistol went off accidentally killing the child on the spot.

More Stories From Pakistan

