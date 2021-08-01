Accidents intensifying day by day which was thought provoking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :It was observed that accidents' ratio was increasing rapidly with the result of losings many precious lives.

A Traffic official told APP here on Sunday that we can prevent ourselves from harmful life damaging accidents by following traffic rules but unfortunately our people were not keen to follow rules inspite of having much knowledge about rules of traffic .

Muhammad Adan a traffic official said that in our local areas mostly accidents occurred between cars and motorcycles, vans and motorcycles, buses and motorcycles, Rickshaws and motorcycles and death rate of motorcyclists was very high during collisions.

He said that all this is because of over speeding and being teenager's drivers.

These drivers do not know how to maintain the speed and balance of a vehicle during driving on the road Abdulhadi from Larri Adda said that drunken drivers were also responsible for fatal accidents .He said that mostly drivers consume alcohol during their driving whenever they drive to celebrate marriage ceremonies .

He said that enforcement departments treat them by Iron hands .

Muhammad Iqbal said that govt should make a solid machnism to minimize accident ratio which was raised alarmingly for the last few months in the region by implementing traffic rules strictly to prevent masses from precious life losses.

Tariq Mehmood a retired traffic police official told that our people do not like to cooperate with traffic officials in line of traffic rules. Whenever a man was being punished by traffic police over violation, he used to threat police cops and make fake complaint to his high ups .

He said that everyone must be equal before law. If a high up commit violation he would have been punished without any discrimination. People must realize that traffic police officials were their best friends because they were real source of their security regarding to their lives on the road.