Accidents:3 killed, 4 injured in Sargodha

At least three persons including a woman were killed while four others suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Darya Khan and Sahiwal police limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :At least three persons including a woman were killed while four others suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Darya Khan and Sahiwal police limits on Wednesday.

According to the Police sources, Abbas (18),resident of Darya Khan,along with his companion Abdul Ghaffar was riding a motorcycle on Bhakhar road when another motorcyclist hit them.

Abbas and Abdul Ghaffar died on the spot while three others including two women suffered injuries.

In another incident, a speeding truck hit to death a woman riding a bike, Shareefan Bibi (50),of Bhoon and injured Muhammad Arshed at Jhang road near Jhelum River and fled.

The injured were shifted to relevant hospitals in serious condition,and police registered separate cases.