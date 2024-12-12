Open Menu

Acclaimed Calligrapher Rashid Seyal Dies

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Acclaimed calligrapher Rashid Seyal dies

Celebrated calligrapher, who worked as ceramics tiles calligraphist for more than 4,000 national and international mosques, passed away on Thursday evening at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute. He was 52

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Celebrated calligrapher, who worked as ceramics tiles calligraphist for more than 4,000 national and international mosques, passed away on Thursday evening at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute. He was 52.

Family sources said that he had been hospitalised for over a week with cardiac and other complications in emergency ward where he breathed his last on Thursday.

They informed that his heart surgery was due after a few days adding that he had developed lungs issues too.

Born in 1972 in Faridabad Multan, Seyal qualified Masters in Calligrapher Arts from Dabistan Farogh-e-Khatati ( Institute for Development of Islamic Calligraphy) Multan.

He served Imroz, Nawa-i-Waqt, Aftab and Qaumi Awaz as Khattat from 1986 to 1998 and worked as calligraphy lecturer in College of Fine Arts BZU since 2008.

He had invented two calligrapher fonts named as "Khat-i-Rashid and Khat-i-Rashid-ul-Kalam.

Rashid Seyal had published six books on calligraphy and participated in several national and international exhibitions.

Tea House members including Masiullah, Jampuri, Dr Ghulam Shabbir, Jamipuri, calligrapher M. Mukhtar Ali, Malik Rubnawaz Khokhar, Taj Muhammad Taj, Sajjad Malik, Sajjad Khokhar, Rafiq Qureshi, Abrar Khan, Rasheed Qaisarani, Noor-u-Amin Khakwani, Amir Shahzad Siddiqi, Amir Mahmood Naqsbandi, ptv GM Multan centre, Younus Chishti Tea House Custodian, Arshad Bokhari, and other literary figures have expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise.

He was survived by a wife, a son and daughters.

Related Topics

Multan Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Fine Wife Faridabad Bahauddin Zakariya University From General Motors PTV

Recent Stories

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright fu ..

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza

2 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

3 minutes ago
 UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone a ..

UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

3 minutes ago
 Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 str ..

Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis leaves for Is ..

4 minutes ago
 DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign

DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign

4 minutes ago
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages Zarai Mela

11 minutes ago
 MRM conference stresses for equal right protection ..

MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities

11 minutes ago
 US wholesale prices pick up in November

US wholesale prices pick up in November

10 minutes ago
 Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility f ..

Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government

17 minutes ago
 Bulgaria, Romania to fully join Schengen after lon ..

Bulgaria, Romania to fully join Schengen after long wait

17 minutes ago
 Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach

Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan