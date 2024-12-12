Acclaimed calligrapher Rashid Seyal dies

Celebrated calligrapher, who worked as ceramics tiles calligraphist for more than 4,000 national and international mosques, passed away on Thursday evening at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute. He was 52

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Celebrated calligrapher, who worked as ceramics tiles calligraphist for more than 4,000 national and international mosques, passed away on Thursday evening at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute. He was 52.

Family sources said that he had been hospitalised for over a week with cardiac and other complications in emergency ward where he breathed his last on Thursday.

They informed that his heart surgery was due after a few days adding that he had developed lungs issues too.

Born in 1972 in Faridabad Multan, Seyal qualified Masters in Calligrapher Arts from Dabistan Farogh-e-Khatati ( Institute for Development of Islamic Calligraphy) Multan.

He served Imroz, Nawa-i-Waqt, Aftab and Qaumi Awaz as Khattat from 1986 to 1998 and worked as calligraphy lecturer in College of Fine Arts BZU since 2008.

He had invented two calligrapher fonts named as "Khat-i-Rashid and Khat-i-Rashid-ul-Kalam.

Rashid Seyal had published six books on calligraphy and participated in several national and international exhibitions.

Tea House members including Masiullah, Jampuri, Dr Ghulam Shabbir, Jamipuri, calligrapher M. Mukhtar Ali, Malik Rubnawaz Khokhar, Taj Muhammad Taj, Sajjad Malik, Sajjad Khokhar, Rafiq Qureshi, Abrar Khan, Rasheed Qaisarani, Noor-u-Amin Khakwani, Amir Shahzad Siddiqi, Amir Mahmood Naqsbandi, ptv GM Multan centre, Younus Chishti Tea House Custodian, Arshad Bokhari, and other literary figures have expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise.

He was survived by a wife, a son and daughters.