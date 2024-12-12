Acclaimed Calligrapher Rashid Seyal Dies
Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM
Celebrated calligrapher, who worked as ceramics tiles calligraphist for more than 4,000 national and international mosques, passed away on Thursday evening at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Celebrated calligrapher, who worked as ceramics tiles calligraphist for more than 4,000 national and international mosques, passed away on Thursday evening at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute. He was 52.
Family sources said that he had been hospitalised for over a week with cardiac and other complications in emergency ward where he breathed his last on Thursday.
They informed that his heart surgery was due after a few days adding that he had developed lungs issues too.
Born in 1972 in Faridabad Multan, Seyal qualified Masters in Calligrapher Arts from Dabistan Farogh-e-Khatati ( Institute for Development of Islamic Calligraphy) Multan.
He served Imroz, Nawa-i-Waqt, Aftab and Qaumi Awaz as Khattat from 1986 to 1998 and worked as calligraphy lecturer in College of Fine Arts BZU since 2008.
He had invented two calligrapher fonts named as "Khat-i-Rashid and Khat-i-Rashid-ul-Kalam.
Rashid Seyal had published six books on calligraphy and participated in several national and international exhibitions.
Tea House members including Masiullah, Jampuri, Dr Ghulam Shabbir, Jamipuri, calligrapher M. Mukhtar Ali, Malik Rubnawaz Khokhar, Taj Muhammad Taj, Sajjad Malik, Sajjad Khokhar, Rafiq Qureshi, Abrar Khan, Rasheed Qaisarani, Noor-u-Amin Khakwani, Amir Shahzad Siddiqi, Amir Mahmood Naqsbandi, ptv GM Multan centre, Younus Chishti Tea House Custodian, Arshad Bokhari, and other literary figures have expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise.
He is survived by a wife, a son and daughters. His funeral prayers would be held at GPO Ground, Dera Adda, at 3pm on Friday, Dec 13, 2024.
Recent Stories
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages Zarai Mela
MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities
US wholesale prices pick up in November
Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government
Bulgaria, Romania to fully join Schengen after long wait
Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach
JUI-F chief calls for notification of Madrassah Registration Bill: JUI-F chief
Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lies with govt: Speaker National ..
In rural pro-govt stronghold, Georgia protests stir calls for compromise
Macron, Tusk discuss idea of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine
ECB cuts rates again, Lagarde says eurozone 'losing momentum'
Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities7 minutes ago
-
Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government13 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief calls for notification of Madrassah Registration Bill: JUI-F chief13 minutes ago
-
Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lies with govt: Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ay ..30 minutes ago
-
District admin’s digital reforms in final stages23 minutes ago
-
BISP organizes ceremony “Salam Benazir” to observe BB’s 17th martyrdom anniversary41 minutes ago
-
3rd Pakistan-Belgium BPC expresses satisfaction over current bilateral ties23 minutes ago
-
Dialogue best option for resolving political issues: Rana Sanaullah23 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt appoints members to Boards of Management of 8 teaching hospitals4 minutes ago
-
Customs seize 4 NCP vehicles from Karachi4 minutes ago
-
LUH committed best medical care for patients4 minutes ago
-
Former senator Waqar Ahmad Khan remanded to NAB in Pak-Arab Housing scam4 minutes ago